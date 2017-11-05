GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hrithik Roshan Calls His Fans Special

Hrithik on Saturday shared a video, where he was heard saying: As my social media family grows...I would like to thank each and every one of you for making this journey amazing and wonderful for me.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2017, 3:26 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
On getting over 20 million followers on Twitter, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a message for his fans and thanked them for making his journey in Hindi filmdom wonderful and amazing.

Hrithik on Saturday shared a video, where he was heard saying: "As my social media family grows...I would like to thank each and every one of you for making this journey amazing and wonderful for me. Every single one of you is special. Thank you for all the love and support for all these years. Love you all."




On the acting front, Hrithik is prepping for the biopic of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film will showcase the life of Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE - the entrance exam of IIT - each year, with a commendable success rate.

