Hrithik Roshan Feels He's Superstitious to an Extent

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his film "Kaabil", says he is a "little superstitious".

"I am actually not (superstitious). Maybe once in a while, I do things that are on the lines of superstitions, but in a very mild way," Hrithik said on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2.

"For instance, before we take a flight, there's a tradition in the family, our grandmother used to feed us curd and sugar. Now I am not actually superstitious, but if I don't have the curd and sugar and exit my house, I stop and think, 'Oh I haven't had it today', and I feel something bad might happen to me because I have not had that.

"So in this manner, I am a little superstitious because it is anchored in me this way since my childhood," he added.

Hrithik's Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam said she is not at all superstitious.

"I am not superstitious at all, but I have this thing that I don't tell people until and unless things are finalised with me. For something as special as Kaabil, I didn't tell about it to even my close ones until it actually happened," Yami said.

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is slated to release on January 25.

Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 is aired on Zoom.