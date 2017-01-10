Hrithik Roshan Gets the Sweetest Birthday Wish From Ex-wife Sussanne Khan
Who said you couldn't be friends with your ex? Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's fairy tale marriage may have come to an end but the two are still friends.
Recently, Hrithik was seen holidaying with Sussanne's family in Dubai where the two brought in the new year and now Sussanne has posted the sweetest message for Hrithik on his 43rd birthday.
The actor, who is gearing up for his next release Kaabil, has always maintained that he and Sussanne have maintained their freindship post break up.
Sussanne has often spoken in defense of her ex husband specially when the actor was going through a bitter legal battle with actress Kangana Ranaut. These two surely can inspire a lot of people who find it difficult to maintain a cordial relationship with their partner post break-up.
