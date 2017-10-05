The blame game between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan doesn't seem to die down and in fact, it only seems to be getting worse. Just a day after CNN-News18 accessed the complaint that Hrithik had submitted to the cybercrime cell in April 2017, the actor took to Facebook to clarify his stand.The actor, who has kept himself away from the spotlight, opened up in an elaborate post. "I don't see any grace in adding to this circus by testifying in defence of my character in a situation that I have no involvement in whatsoever. I have been dragged into a dirty perverse mess without a choice in the matter. This is something that is not of my making," he wrote.He claimed that even though he has worked with Kangana, the two have never met "one on one" in private. "The truth is, I have never met the lady in question one on one in my entire life. Yes, we have worked together, but there has been no meeting in private. That's the truth.""Please understand, I am not fighting against an allegation of an affair. Or being childish trying to uphold a ‘good guy” image. I am very aware of my faults, I am human. I am in fact protecting myself from something far more serious, sensitive and destructive than that," the post read.He further explained that this isn't a clarification of the alleged affair, but he is only trying to protect himself from "something far more serious, sensitive and destructive than that."Hrithik made no qualms in saying that it's a hard-learnt fact for him that very few people seem to be actually interested in the truth."If the people are comfortable with a lie because it doesn't threaten their model of the world where a girl is a victim and the man the aggressor then so be it. I am ok with that too. Women have suffered centuries of abuse at the hands of men and it infuriates me how some men can be so brutal and they deserve the harshest punishment. But by that logic, if it ordains that one man can't be vulnerable and one woman can't be a liar, so be it. I'm ok with that too," he wrote.The actor went on to question how can people believe anyone based on their gender and not on facts. "An alleged 7-year long, passionate affair between two high profile celebrities with no trail left behind. No evidence, no paparazzi pictures, no witnesses, not even a memento in possession like a selfie taken at the alleged engagement which is claimed to have happened in Paris in Jan 2014. Nothing that constitutes an exchange or any sort of proof of a romantic relationship. Yet we want to believe the other party because the rhetoric is -why would a girl lie."Hrithik explained how even his passport details show no travel outside the country in January 2014, when the alleged engagement took place. He said the only supposed proof of the "relationship" is a photoshopped image, the truth of which has already been exposed by his family, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.Stating that people should stop terming this as a lovers spat, Hrithik said it was he who has been harassed by all this, contrary to what Kangana has been projecting on several medium. He also pointed out that the social media bias towards women has further deemed him "helpless"."There are 3000 one-sided mails which either I have sent to myself or the woman in question has sent to me. The Cyber-Crime Dept. can prove or disprove either story, in just a few days. Towards that purpose, I have surrendered all my devices including laptops/phones etc which are still lying with the cyber cell, but the other party has refused to do so. The investigation hasn't been closed."It's not just the two of them but even their family members, including Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, and Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, have lashed out on each other at public platforms.