Hrithik Roshan Is Running, Hiding From Me: Kangana Ranaut

After a prolonged silence on the infamous feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, the actress has finally reopened the chapter and shared her side of the story. Not only has she admitted to having dated Hrithik, but has also sought a public apology from Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan. In an interaction with CNN News18, Kangana has accused Hrithik of running away from the actress at industry occasions."He runs away when he sees me. In fact, when we broke up in 2014 and after that one year when he was harassing me and stalking me, I complained to his father. I told him that his son is harassing me, stalking me, has hacked my account and he's not letting me get into any other relationship. So his father said I'm going to arrange a meeting for you. Since then, I'm hoping to get a meeting with him to have a two-word conversation with him and ask him that he's telling the world he doesn't know me," she explained."I can hold my head high and walk where I want to. Why is he hiding away and not talking about this issue? Where was his dignity when he sent me a notice? You should ask him what happened to that imposter?" she added.She also pointed out that the two have worked together in two films during a time span of seven years and that Hrithik attended her birthday parties. "You work with somebody for seven years and work with them in two films, how is it that you don't know each other. You've been rolling on the floor and dancing in her birthday parties, why would you do that if I've some problems? Why would you cast me in your production again? These are the questions he should be answering."She concluded by saying that if one's too conscious about his family and reputation, they should stop indulging in affairs. "But I'm going to make sure that these things are out there and exposed so that the girls are not taken for a ride. If you care so much about your family life, children, and image, why don't you stop having affairs?" she added.