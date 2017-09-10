Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Campaign For Suicide Prevention

: Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan have come out in support of preventing suicide in the country on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day 2017.Hrithik on Saturday shared a link of a video, which depicted that one should listen to a person for saving lives."On World Suicide Prevention Day, make a pledge to listen, and save a life," Hrithik captioned the video.Karan also shared the same link and wrote a similar caption for the video. He also tagged Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower, The Aditya Birla World Academy and The Aditya Birla Integrated School.Birla has started with the campaign and wrote on her Twitter account: "In honour of World Suicide Prevention Day join the #EarForYou movement. Listen it can save a life."According to the official page of Mpower, their aim is "to empower individuals and their families dealing with mental health disorders by raising awareness, alleviating stigma, advocating prevention, fostering education, and providing world class holistic services, so that they can lead meaningful and productive lives, with respect and dignity."