Hrithik Roshan Predicts Box-Office Reactions to His Films By Looking Their First Copy

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is looking forward to the release of his next release Kaabil, says he gets to know the fate of his projects after seeing the first copy.

"I see my first copy and I just know what the box office will be and the reactions will be. So far, I've never been wrong except for my first film. I thought that would be average," Hrithik said in an interview to digital show Film Companion, hosted by movie critic Anupama Chopra.

Hrithik made his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit. He has had success with films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Lakshya and Koi... Mil Gaya.

But he also tasted failure with projects like Guzaarish and Mohenjo Daro. Kaabil is to hit the theatres on January 25.

Talking about his journey in Bollywood, Hrithik said: "I think I've paid my dues. My truth is out there now -- the good and the bad. I'm at peace with it."