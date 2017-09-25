Hrithik Roshan Set to Solve Math Problems in Genius Anand Kumar Biopic

: Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar says he is confident that actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been locked to showcase the genius' story on big screen, will be able to do full justice to the part.There was speculation around the casting of Kumar's biopic, who is the founder of educational programme Super 30. But producers have made it official that Hrithik has been tapped to play the math genius.Titled Super 30, the film will revolve around the life of Kumar, who prepares 30 economically backward students for India's one of the most toughest examinations-- IIT, each year."I have full faith in his capabilities," Kumar said in a statement."I am very happy because he is the best choice for the role. I've seen his work and the kind of versatility and range that he exhibits as an actor is very strong. I am a rooted guy, so I feel some level of emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik -- on and off screen," he added.The project will be directed by "Queen" filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who will be tapping the territory of biopic genre for the first time."I can totally trust Vikas Bahl with my life's story as I'm confident he will make a heartfelt film out of my story," Kumar said.Hrithik's last outing was Kaabil, which was directed by Sanjay Gupta and also starred Yami Gautam.