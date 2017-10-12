GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor to Star in Siddharth Anand's Next

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Tiger Shroff.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor to Star in Siddharth Anand's Next
Image: Yogen Shah/ File photos of Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff
Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' upcoming action entertainer.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Tiger Shroff.

"While the film is primarily Hrithik vs Tiger, there is only one girl in the movie who is opposite Hrithik. I was
looking for young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani Kapoor.




"I have loved Vaani as an actor in both her films and after meeting her I was fully convinced that she is the best
girl for my film," Siddharth said in a statement.

The yet untitled project will release on January 25, 2019.

Vaani was last seen in Befikre, directed by Aditya Chopra.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES