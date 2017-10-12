Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor to Star in Siddharth Anand's Next
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Tiger Shroff.
Image: Yogen Shah/ File photos of Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff
Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' upcoming action entertainer.
"While the film is primarily Hrithik vs Tiger, there is only one girl in the movie who is opposite Hrithik. I was
looking for young and fresh energy in the casting and I have found that in Vaani Kapoor.
"I have loved Vaani as an actor in both her films and after meeting her I was fully convinced that she is the best
girl for my film," Siddharth said in a statement.
The yet untitled project will release on January 25, 2019.
Vaani was last seen in Befikre, directed by Aditya Chopra.
