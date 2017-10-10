Hrithik Roshan Urges Friends, Observers To 'Stop Taking Sides'

The ongoing controversy between actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan won’t die down soon. After Hrithik’s elaborate post on Facebook recently in which he dismissed all allegations from Kangana, and opened up about his alleged relationship with the actress in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the actor is back in news.Hrithik, who finally shared his perspective on the Kangana row after 2 years, took to social media earlier today to state that he won’t speak any further on the issue.In response to a volley of media requests for interviews, Hrithik chose to maintain a dignified stance in the interest of human civility and refrain from making the subjudice matter into a public spectacle.In his Facebook post, Hrithik wrote, "I am writing this in response to the several interview requests that I am getting from various media houses. I have given two. Due to the media dynamics of our times there is a justified pressure on me to give more.Print. Digital. Various other languages. Platforms that will give me much much wider reach.I would apologise to those who have made these well-meaning requests and would humbly say that I don't wish to speak on this issue. I have had to give out my side of truth under some very compelling circumstances.In the interest of civility and human dignity we should not make a spectacle of this issue. Media is an integral part of our civil society and they would know that continued discourse on this issue is gaining toxic dimensions.I am no one to suggest what media should cover or not but if this under investigation case is factually covered through the developments of police investigation and courts, that would be a breather for a lot of us.I am extremely thankful to people who have supported me in this painfully unfortunate episode. But my request to all friends and observers would be to stop taking sides in this issue. This is an unfortunate issue and not a contest of sorts. Before this is dangerously hijacked into a man vs woman, insider vs outsider, privileged vs non privileged issue we must stop. Please don't support me. Don't take sides.I am by no means seeking to close this issue. The only thing I am suggesting is to let the investigations be the only spokesperson in this issue henceforth."Hrithik, who has maintained that he always had a professional relationship with Kangana – with whom he shot two films Kites in 2010 and Krrish 3 in 2013 - doesn’t regret having met and worked with her.“I don’t have any regrets in my life. I just want to begin by saying that a lot has been said about this. And yes, please don’t see it as a ‘he said she said’. It isn’t a lover spat. I’m not here to fight. Not my intention. Had no intention of making this a media trial. It isn’t my making. I also know that there is no trophy, applause at the end of this. There is no victory here. It is just a sad tale. Hopefully, there will be something that we can learn from this. It may be the awareness… I heard some observations that stated, ‘Hrithik pauses too much and he is thinking too much. What’s wrong?’ Yes I pause and speak because I have to prep before I say the next word. That’s how I have taught myself to speak,” he said in an exclusive interaction with CNN-News18.