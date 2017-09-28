Hugh Hefner Was Affectionate: India's First Playboy Model Remembers Him
Starlet Sherlyn Chopra who became the first Indian to be featured on the cover of international adult magazine Playboy, had spoken in earlier interviews about her experience at the Playboy mansion, how she landed the Playboy deal and a lot more.
Image: Reuters
Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, passed away on Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion amidst loved ones, the magazine said in a statement. Hefner, who was 91, died of from natural causes, the statement further added.
Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that at its 1970s peak included TV shows, a jazz festival and a string of Playboy Clubs whose cocktail waitresses wore bunny ears and cottontails.
Starlet Sherlyn Chopra, who became the first Indian to be featured on the cover of international adult magazine Playboy, had spoken about her experience at the Playboy mansion, how she landed the Playboy deal and a lot more in earlier interviews. We get you the excerpts.
While speaking to Rediff.com, Sherlyn had not only referred to her experience at Playboy mansion “too good to be true”, but also called Hefner “affectionate”. “The entire environment was so exciting and liberating and full of creative energies. The staff, the girls, the photo shoot team and above all the ultimate Playboy, Mr Hefner, were all very kind and affectionate,” she was quoted as saying by Rediff.com.
The Hyderabad-born actress wasn’t just seen in Bigg Bogg in 2009, but also made an appearance in not so popular films such as Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride and Red Swastik, before she made headlines as Playboy cover girl.
“I wanted to do something risqué in 2012 and that’s when the thought of being a Playboycover girl crossed my mind. And so I wrote to Mr Hefner expressing a sincere desire of wanting to do a cover shoot for Playboy, to which he responded immediately in the affirmative,” she was quoted as saying in an interview to Hindustan Times.
In another interview to Hindustan Times, Sherlyn also recalled her stay at the mansion which lasted for 11 days, and she felt Hefner was totally different from how he is usually perceived. “During my 11-day stay at the mansion, I had sensed that Mr Hefner’s reality was a far cry from the general perceptions about him. His entire staff and he had treated me with utmost respect and warmth and their hospitality was way better than I had ever imagined.”
Contrary to the unsaid rule that all Playboy cover girls must share the bed with Hefner, Sherlyn had stated in the same interview to Hindustan Times that she did not sleep with him to win the deal.
“I did not sleep with Mr Hefner. No one at the (Playboy) mansion has till date made an indecent proposal to me. I love my naked skin. Felt quite comfortable displaying my nakedness … that is all,” Chopra was quoted as saying by HT.
Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that at its 1970s peak included TV shows, a jazz festival and a string of Playboy Clubs whose cocktail waitresses wore bunny ears and cottontails.
Starlet Sherlyn Chopra, who became the first Indian to be featured on the cover of international adult magazine Playboy, had spoken about her experience at the Playboy mansion, how she landed the Playboy deal and a lot more in earlier interviews. We get you the excerpts.
While speaking to Rediff.com, Sherlyn had not only referred to her experience at Playboy mansion “too good to be true”, but also called Hefner “affectionate”. “The entire environment was so exciting and liberating and full of creative energies. The staff, the girls, the photo shoot team and above all the ultimate Playboy, Mr Hefner, were all very kind and affectionate,” she was quoted as saying by Rediff.com.
The Hyderabad-born actress wasn’t just seen in Bigg Bogg in 2009, but also made an appearance in not so popular films such as Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride and Red Swastik, before she made headlines as Playboy cover girl.
“I wanted to do something risqué in 2012 and that’s when the thought of being a Playboycover girl crossed my mind. And so I wrote to Mr Hefner expressing a sincere desire of wanting to do a cover shoot for Playboy, to which he responded immediately in the affirmative,” she was quoted as saying in an interview to Hindustan Times.
In another interview to Hindustan Times, Sherlyn also recalled her stay at the mansion which lasted for 11 days, and she felt Hefner was totally different from how he is usually perceived. “During my 11-day stay at the mansion, I had sensed that Mr Hefner’s reality was a far cry from the general perceptions about him. His entire staff and he had treated me with utmost respect and warmth and their hospitality was way better than I had ever imagined.”
Contrary to the unsaid rule that all Playboy cover girls must share the bed with Hefner, Sherlyn had stated in the same interview to Hindustan Times that she did not sleep with him to win the deal.
“I did not sleep with Mr Hefner. No one at the (Playboy) mansion has till date made an indecent proposal to me. I love my naked skin. Felt quite comfortable displaying my nakedness … that is all,” Chopra was quoted as saying by HT.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: SL Win the Toss & Elect to Bat
- Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Interesting Moments Of Her Life
- WhatsApp Should do The Maths And Support JioPhone Running KaiOS
- Alia, SRK, Aamir Attend Ranbir's 35th Birthday Bash
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore