Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next To Marilyn Monroe

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner will be buried in a cemetery plot here next to his first magazine cover girl Marilyn Monroe.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hefner reserved the plot at Westwood Memorial Park here next to the movie star icon decades after her death in 1962. He purchased it for $75,000 in 1992, dailymail.co.uk.Hefner died on Tuesday at the age of 91 from natural causes, according to a statement released by Playboy Enterprises.Hefner will join a number of Hollywood celebrities buried at the famous Los Angeles cemetery, including musician Roy Orbison, writer Truman Capote and iconic entertainer Dean Martin.He was born on April 9, 1926, in Chicago to Glenn Hefner, an accountant, and Grace Hefner, a teacher. Both parents were conservative Protestants from Nebraska.He was an editor, journalist, illustrator, producer and entrepreneur, but all of this got overshadowed with his step to transform the adult entertainment industry in the US with Playboy magazine, followed by the one-of-a-kind Playboy mansion and its "bunnies".Having pursued his education in psychology, Hefner came out with the first edition of Playboy magazine in 1953 with a nude shot of Monroe.Apart from running the hugely popular magazine, Hefner -- known for his signature silk smoking jacket and velvet slippers -- also became both a social justice advocate and a target of the conservative movement while becoming an outspoken defender of civil rights, freedom of speech, gay rights and sexual freedom.