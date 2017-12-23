Hugh Jackman Inspires Us With His Performances: Shah Rukh Khan

My lov & thx 2 my friend @RealHughJackman for always inspiring us with his performances. U r The Greatest Showman in Wolverine’s clothing. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has hailed Hugh Jackman and said that the Hollywood actor always inspires him with his performances."My love and thanks to my friend Hugh Jackman for always inspiring us with his performances. You are ‘The Greatest Showman' in Wolverine's clothing," Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday.Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman is a period musical drama film, which also features Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.Jackman, who plays the role of P. T. Barnum in the film, had earlier praised Shah Rukh at the Sydney premiere of the film.According to media reports, Jackman said at the premiere: "I have done a lot of dancing and singing in this film and I had Shah Rukh Khan in mind while shooting for it. He is my mentor and I need to take more dance lessons from him."I have also done the signature SRK move, spreading my arms wide.I would love to see Shah Rukh in the Indian version of this film."Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, who is currently seen as the host of TED Talks India Nayi Soch, said the show is making him a better person.While replying to TED Talks curator Juliet Blake on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "It's all your hard work Juliet Blake and tenacity. Hosting ‘Nayi Soch' is making me a better person. Thanks for watching."