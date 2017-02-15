Hugh Jackman Undergoes Another Skin Cancer Treatment

Los Angeles: Hugh Jackman's defense against skin cancer continues as the Hollywood star has revealed that he is being treated for skin cancer again.

With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old Sydney-born actor shared with his fans on Twitter and Instagram that he's undergoing another treatment for basal cell carcinoma. It's the most common form of skin cancer, but it is rarely fatal.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen," Jackman posted alongside the photo.

The actor has been previously treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times. Last year, he posted a photo to his Facebook page with a similar image of a bandage over his nose, reported CNN.

His first treatment for basal cell carcinoma was in November 2013 when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him to get a mole on his nose looked at by a doctor. The recent diagnosis hasn't slowed the actor down.

Logan, the third installment in the X-Men franchise's Wolverine series is scheduled to open in movie theaters in March. He also stars as PT Barnum in the musical biopic The Greatest Showman on Earth," which is slated to open at the end of this year.