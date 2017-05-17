X
Huma Qureshi to Romance Rajinikanth in Next
Actor Huma Qureshi has been cast opposite Rajinikanth in a yet-to-be titled film. The film will be produced by actor Dhanush under his home production, Wunderbar Films.
“The makers were keen on casting Huma in the romantic lead opposite megastar Rajinikanth as she fits the requirements of the role,” a statement said.
The film, to be directed by Pa. Ranjith, is scheduled to go on floors by the end of this month in Mumbai.
Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha and Radhika Apte have worked opposite Rajinikanth.
First Published: May 17, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
