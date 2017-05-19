Hungarian Studio Orchestra Roped In For Raabta By Music Director Duo Sachin-Jigar

Mumbai: Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar have roped in the Hungarian Studio Orchestra for the coming film Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The Indian composers have been stationed in Budapest to finalise the background score for the film.

Peter Illenyi, Head Conductor, Hungarian Studio Orchestra, said in a statement: "It has been a truly wonderful experience collaborating on this project with Sachin-Jigar."

"This is our debut in Bollywood and we would love to visit India one day as its music is diverse and enriching.

The Hungarian Studio Orchestra have worked with Oscar-winning composers like Ennio Morricone and Michel Legrand.

Sachin-Jigar said they wanted to give a feel of Budapest since the film was shot there.

"Their playing is characterised by passion, energy and commitment that its musicians have given to the background score," the Indian composers said.

"It will be a masterpiece designed to engage both musicians and audiences alike in a dialogue with the music. It's a pairing of old masterpieces and contemporary pieces."

As many as 72 orchestra members were involved, using varied instruments from string to horn to woodwind sections.

The news comes after composer Pritam's decision to walk out of Raabta after its producer expressed interest in having an "outside song" in the album.

The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced along with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Homi Adajania, will hit the screens on June 9.