I Always Feel Very Nervous Before Starting Any New Film, Says Rajkummar Rao

: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who injured his leg last month, says everything is on track now and he will soon be "back in action"."I've lost three days when I was in the hospital otherwise everything is on track. I have been dubbing and also promoting Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The only unfortunate part is that we had to push the shooting of Fanney Khan. I feel bad for my team and producers Kriarj, ROMP and T-Series, but they have been so supportive and wonderful to me. I'll be back in action...four to five weeks max," he said.The Trapped actor considers 2017 to be "certainly one of the best years of my career but I never planned it like this"."I was just shooting for all these films last year and this year and they all released. It was just a coincidence. But no complains. I feel very blessed that I'm part of all these wonderful films. I know not every year is going to be the same but I'll try and keep doing different films and push myself with every film," said the Newton star.His another film is set to release soon."Yes, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a very sweet romantic drama. It's a first for me in this genre, but I had a really good time shooting for it. We had a great team and a really wonderful script. It gave me a lot of scopes to perform as an actor because there are two different personality traits of my character in it," said Rajkummar.It looks like another small town romance-comedy like Bareilly Ki Barfi. Isn't that becoming a bit of a problem?"'Shaadi...' is set in a small town, but it's not our usual small town rom-coms. As an actor, I try to keep it as versatile as possible...I feel the small town rom-com has a charm and you can find so many characters in them that it's fun to explore. Even if it's a formula also, it's a sweet formula to experiment with," he said.His other film Omerta has been received well at film festivals."Omerta is a very powerful film I feel. As an actor, it took a toll on my mental health. It wasn't an easy character to portray, but Hansal (Mehta) sir pushed me to my limits."We made this film with a lot of honesty and passion, and it's an antagonist story so that way it was a first for us. It feels great when audiences like our effort and can see the honesty in our films. Toronto, MAMI and Busan are all major festivals and I am really happy that we had such an overwhelming response," he said.How does he manage to be so effective in spite of doing so much work?"I wish I knew if am effective or not. I always feel very nervous before starting any new film and probably it's this fear only that pushes me to work harder every time. I try and live all my characters sincerely and try and make them believable," he said.