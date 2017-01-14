I am Emma Stone's Biggest Fan: Andrew Garfield

Los Angeles Actor Andrew Garfield says there is still "so much love" between him and his former girlfriend and actress Emma Stone.

Garfield opened up about his post-split relationship with Stone during an interview with Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast, reports hellomagazine.com.

"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing. There's so much love between us and so much respect," Garfield said.

Garfield also admitted that he is her "biggest fan as an artiste".

The 33-year-old said: "So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."