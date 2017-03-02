I Am in the Best Phase of My Life: Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is currently enjoying motherhood and also handling her professional life well, says she is in the best phase of her life.

"I feel alive because I feel I am in the best phase of my life. I am a happy person and always look out for positivity," she said on Wednesday at the launch ceremony of a channel, which is a collaboration of Sony Pictures and BBC.

Being the brand ambassador of the newly-launched channel, the 36-year old star thanked the Sony and BBC Earth and said that she was four months pregnant while shooting the advertisement for the channel.

"My son would be feeling alive when he will know about this fact," she added.

At the professional front, the Ki and Ka actress is all set to bounce back to face the cameras. Currently, Kareena is prepping for the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars actresses Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a romantic comedy which is about four women who embark on a trip from Delhi to Europe.

Its shooting will start in April.