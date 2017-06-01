I Am Not In a position To Comment On Priyanka Chopra's Online Trolling, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he is not in a position to comment on actress Priyanka Chopra's online trolling over her dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka had met Modi yesterday in Berlin and she shared a picture on her social media account. However, the actress faced criticism from some sections, who objected to her short dress and slammed her for not being appropriately dressed in front of the prime minister.

When asked about the criticism that Priyanka faced, Bachchan told reporters, "I am neither PM, nor Priyanka Chopra. How can I answer then?"

The 74-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of a single Phir Se, which has been sung by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

The song features both Amruta and Bachchan and has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

The T-series single has been composed by Jeet Gangulii, arranged by Abhijit Vaghani and written by Rashmi Virag