GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

I Believe a Healthy Mind Can Do Wonders for People, Says Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has always been an advocate of a healthy and active lifestyle, he says. His next film Baadshaho is releasing on September 1.

IANS

Updated:August 29, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Believe a Healthy Mind Can Do Wonders for People, Says Vidyut Jammwal
Image: A still from Youtube
New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who will be seen in director Milan Luthria's forthcoming movie Baadshaho, says he truly believes that a healthy mind can do wonders for people.

"I have always been an advocate of a healthy and active lifestyle. I truly believe a healthy mind can do wonders for people no matter what profession one belongs to," Vidyut said in a statement.

The actor conducted a fitness session for the employees of online fashion e-tailer Jabong. Vidyut made a secret entry and enthralled the employees, and gave them fitness tips.

"I had an amazing time working out and sharing fitness tips with the passionate bunch at Jabong," he added.

In Baadshaho, Vidyut will be seen playing the character of an army officer. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta, is releasing on September 1.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Watch: Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit Reveals Torture in Custody

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.