I Believe a Healthy Mind Can Do Wonders for People, Says Vidyut Jammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has always been an advocate of a healthy and active lifestyle, he says. His next film Baadshaho is releasing on September 1.
Image: A still from Youtube
New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who will be seen in director Milan Luthria's forthcoming movie Baadshaho, says he truly believes that a healthy mind can do wonders for people.
"I have always been an advocate of a healthy and active lifestyle. I truly believe a healthy mind can do wonders for people no matter what profession one belongs to," Vidyut said in a statement.
The actor conducted a fitness session for the employees of online fashion e-tailer Jabong. Vidyut made a secret entry and enthralled the employees, and gave them fitness tips.
"I had an amazing time working out and sharing fitness tips with the passionate bunch at Jabong," he added.
In Baadshaho, Vidyut will be seen playing the character of an army officer. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta, is releasing on September 1.
