I Can't Do a Show Just For Money, Says Keith Sequeira

Mumbai: Actor Keith Sequeira says post his stint on Bigg Boss he was bombarded with a lot of TV show offers, but he decided not to do them because they were unappealing.

"There were a lot of shows that were offered to me, but I said no as I don't want to do regular kind of shows. I have to enjoy my work, I cannot do a show just because I am making money. I want to get fascinated by the work I do," Keith.

The 37-year-old star says he was also offered dance reality show Nach Baliye with fiancee Rochelle Rao but they couldn't do it due to scheduling issues.

Keith is now returning to the small screen with a finite series titled Love Ka Intezaar.

"The makers of this show ('Love Ka Intezaar') called me, I heard the story and I fell in love with it. We did the pilot version and we liked it and we went ahead with it.

"It is not a daily. The way it (show) is presented is different, also the story seems like a film," he says.

Keith will be playing a prince named Madhav on the show, which also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh.

"He (the character) is a Rajput, he is a modern guy but has a lot of values. I do relate to my character. Also we all have a love story, which we like. I am also romantic at heart in real life."

The show, which is set to air on Star Plus, revolves around the love story between a prince and a Bollywood actress.