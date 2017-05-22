I Don't Get Swayed By The Hoopla Of Weekend Business: Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: He may have a box office success like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to his credit but actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he does not get swayed by the hoopla of weekend business.

The actor says his aim is to work hard and do justice with his characters.

"I had worked really hard for Byomkesh... but it didn't open well on Friday. Saturday-Sunday was bad. By Monday morning, I was completely okay. I didn't force myself to feel normal," Sushant told PTI.

"With Dhoni... the weekend was massive. But by Monday, I was fine, normal. I thought why is it like this, I should be flying. But I realized, I can't screw up next six-eight months of my life being obsessed about that weekend," he adds.

The actor says there is no point in getting excited about numbers and believes in giving his 100 percent to a film.

Sushant says though actors are generally typecast according to the kind of roles they essay, he does not give too much importance to these things.

"We do typecast actors like he is an action hero, he is a comedian. I don't care about it. It's not my headache, it's theirs (audience). With every film, the audience has to change the perception so I am not bothered by it," he says.

"From the day I sign the film, till I dub, I never think about anybody else. It's a very selfish thing. This is precisely the reason I became an actor," he adds.

In Raabta, the actor will be seen in dual roles, playing a modern day guy and an ancient warrior.

"The role gave me an opportunity to show my martial arts skills. Shooting simultaneously for both the characters wasn't possible. So we shot for the contemporary one in Budapest then I took two and a half months break in between and prepared for the older character. I trained massively in sword fighting."

When the trailer was out, it was compared to SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Magadheera a love story which also had a reincarnation angle similar to "Raabta" but Sushant dismisses any similarity between the two films.

"It is not a cliched reincarnation story. It's a very modern take. There is a hero, heroine, a villain and they're born again. I can make ten different films right now on paper which will have two brothers and a mother and the brothers are born again. It doesn't mean that it's Karan Arjun," he says.

The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Kriti Sanon and Neerja fame actor Jim Sarbh. It is scheduled to release on June 9.