I Faced Homelessness Once: Idris Elba
The Dark Tower actor's comment comes after he appeared at the Shelter benefit with rapper Skepta.
Image: Instagram/ Idris Elba
London: Actor Idris Elba has revealed that there was a time when he did not have a roof over his head.
The 44-year-old actor said he had to find a place to spend the night as he did not have anywhere to put up, reported Contactmusic.
"I faced homelessness once, and it just seems bizarre that young people are getting into this perpetual cycle.
"This is England, Great Britain, we shouldn't be facing that," Elba told TimeOut magazine.
"I've got a passion and I turned up to say: 'Skepta's here, support the cause'," Elba added.
