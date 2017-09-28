I Gave Nudity a Beautiful Meaning: Sherlyn Chopra Remembers Playboy Photoshoot

Sherlyn Chopra made a news splash a few years back in 2012 when she became the first Indian woman to pose nude for the official Playboy magazine. The actress was at the famous Playboy mansion in Los Angeles for the photoshoot that happened in the presence of founder Hugh Hefner who died today. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, the actress speaks about her meeting with Hefner, her stay at the mansion and a lot more.My Playboy cover shoot experience was nothing short of a paid luxury vacation. I was pampered silly by Mr Hefner’s staff and crew which made my cover shoot experience highly memorable! Barring the photographer, everybody in the team that did my cover shoot was a young woman with a mind of her own.They were well trained to think independently together. None of them looked at me as an object or a thing but as a spiritual being in a beautiful, exotic body. It’s that paradigm that made it very comfortable for me to unleash my sexuality. To have met Mr Hefner at his magnificent mansion as his guest was quite exhilarating!His off-screen persona was a far cry from his onscreen image! He was shy and very soft spoken. I found him to be a thorough gentleman, one who knows how to treat a lady with respect, warmth and benevolence.It felt incredibly great to be welcomed by an entertainment mogul at his palatial mansion in LA as his guest! The cover shoot which I had personally anticipated to be highly challenging for me turned out to be one of the most liberating experiences of my life! Something within me had changed tremendously post the cover shoot. It was a shift in my consciousness. I had become aware of my limiting definitions and beliefs relative to nudity, freedom and morality.I then realised that the beauty of life is that it is meaningless. It is the meaning that we assign to things, people, situations and circumstances that determine our experiences. I chose to give nudity a very beautiful meaning which is unadulterated art.It is no secret that Mr Hefner lead a life that was flamboyant, bold, outrageous and supposedly controversial. It should also remain no secret that he was passionate about creating an empire not by conforming to the dogma set by the self-proclaimed guardians of the society but by acting on his highest excitement not just occasionally but consistently with an unequivocal zest for growth and expansion.