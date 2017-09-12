I Lost Many Film Opportunities Because of Dileep: Anoop Chandran to SIT
Chandran revealed in a recent interview that he earned Dileep’s ire when he criticized his mimicry.
Comedian Anoop Chandran has put the spotlight on some hard truths during an investigation by the Special Investigation Team probing actor Dileep’s case, who was arrested on July 10 on the grounds of plotting abduction and rape of a South Indian actress.
Chandran revealed that he got Dileep’s ire when he criticized his mimicry. “Dileep had threatened to eliminate me from the industry forever for speaking against mimicry. Though the incident did not bother me initially, I eventually realized when I started losing many opportunities,” stated Chandran in an interview to TOI.
He further added, “I lost many film opportunities because of Dileep. I was literally shunted out.” Chandran also said that he will divulge more details in the times to come.
Apart from Anoop Chandran, there are many others who are now taking stand against Dileep. Director Vinayan and Producer Liberty Basheer were the first ones to throw allegations on Dileep.
The public is irking on the people from film fraternity or politics who are supporting the actor. Actor Sreenivasan was at the receiving end for supporting Dileep and protestors attacked his home in Kannur and police had come to their rescue. In another case, the police strongly suggested MLA Ganesh Kumar to not make any pro-Dileep statements as that could influence the witnesses and mislead the whole investigation.
The whole incident happened this year when the young actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17. After which the driver - Pulsar Suni was arrested followed by Dileep’s investigation who was arrested later in July after a grilling prodding by the police.
