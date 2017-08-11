I Love Sachin Tendulkar: Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri says that he is as fond of Sachin as Sachin is of him.
Image: Yoegn Shah
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar in his much-loved film Sachin: A Billion Dreams said that every time he was under stress he would listen to Bappi Lahiri's song Yaad aa raha hai. The singer says he's as much a fan of the cricket star.
"I have completed 48 years in the industry... Songs are working, everything is going good. I love Sachin Tendulkar, I am a cricket lover and have been following the sport since childhood... Sachin is the God of cricket," Lahiri told.
The 64-year-old singer says he is touched by Tendulkar's praise.
"This is a huge gift for me. I am so touched and happy that he has appreciated my song," he added.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docudrama-biographical film directed by James Erskine, is based on the life of Tendulkar. It captures Tendulkar's cricket and personal life in substantial detail, as well as revealing a few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.
The film will be showcased on Sony Max on August 15.
"I have completed 48 years in the industry... Songs are working, everything is going good. I love Sachin Tendulkar, I am a cricket lover and have been following the sport since childhood... Sachin is the God of cricket," Lahiri told.
The 64-year-old singer says he is touched by Tendulkar's praise.
"This is a huge gift for me. I am so touched and happy that he has appreciated my song," he added.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docudrama-biographical film directed by James Erskine, is based on the life of Tendulkar. It captures Tendulkar's cricket and personal life in substantial detail, as well as revealing a few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.
The film will be showcased on Sony Max on August 15.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Melodies Don't Demand Much From Listener
- On Independence Day, a Merry Band Of 'Robins' Will Feed a Million Hungry
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content