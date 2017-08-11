I Love Sachin Tendulkar: Bappi Lahiri

Sachin Tendulkar in his much-loved film Sachin: A Billion Dreams said that every time he was under stress he would listen to Bappi Lahiri's song Yaad aa raha hai. The singer says he's as much a fan of the cricket star."I have completed 48 years in the industry... Songs are working, everything is going good. I love Sachin Tendulkar, I am a cricket lover and have been following the sport since childhood... Sachin is the God of cricket," Lahiri told.The 64-year-old singer says he is touched by Tendulkar's praise."This is a huge gift for me. I am so touched and happy that he has appreciated my song," he added.Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docudrama-biographical film directed by James Erskine, is based on the life of Tendulkar. It captures Tendulkar's cricket and personal life in substantial detail, as well as revealing a few aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.The film will be showcased on Sony Max on August 15.