GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Love Sports: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee will essay the role of a hockey player in her upcoming movie.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Love Sports: Taapsee Pannu
(Photo: Taapsee Pannu at Amante's store launch event in Gurgaon/ PR Pundit)
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she loves sports so much that had she not been an actor, she would have aspired to become a sportsperson.

The Judwaa 2 actress will soon start shooting for a film, which is said to be based on hockey player Sandeep Singh.

She will essay the role of a hockey player.

"I love sports and always feel if I wasn't an actor, I would've aspired to become a sportsperson. But being an actor is very special because you get to live so many lives in one life. Finally, I have got an opportunity to combine the two interests.

"I have been pretty excited about my hockey learning sessions," Taapsee said in a statement.

Shaad Ali will be helming the sports film.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES