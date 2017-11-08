I Love Sports: Taapsee Pannu

: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she loves sports so much that had she not been an actor, she would have aspired to become a sportsperson.The Judwaa 2 actress will soon start shooting for a film, which is said to be based on hockey player Sandeep Singh.She will essay the role of a hockey player."I love sports and always feel if I wasn't an actor, I would've aspired to become a sportsperson. But being an actor is very special because you get to live so many lives in one life. Finally, I have got an opportunity to combine the two interests."I have been pretty excited about my hockey learning sessions," Taapsee said in a statement.Shaad Ali will be helming the sports film.