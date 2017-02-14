I Made Many Decisions I Shouldn't Have: Shamita Shetty

Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty, who has had a short stint in the Hindi film industry, says she made many choices she could have avoided.

Shamita's Bollywood career never took off as well as that of her sister Shilpa.

Asked if she has any regrets in making some decisions regarding her career, Shamita told IANS here: "I have made many decisions that I probably shouldn't have made, but life is about making mistakes, learning and moving on. Growing and learning from your experiences -- and that is the way I have taken it."

Shamita forayed into Hindi filmdom with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein, which was directed by Aditya Chopra. She also found success as an actress with her first solo hit Zeher.

But she also had duds like Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors and Cash.

The 38-year-old actress was last seen on the small screen in 2015 as a contestant of the eighth season of celebrity dance-based reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

Shamita currently has no films in her kitty.