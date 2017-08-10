GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
I Miss The Optimism : Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane share his opinion on Sci-fi movies.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
image : Seth MacFaerlane / official instagram
Los Angeles: Filmmaker Seth McFarlane wishes to make sci-fi storytelling happy again and show the hopeful side of the genre.

With his upcoming Fox dramedy The Orville, the Ted creator aims to make the genre more optimistic, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I miss the optimism. I'm tired of being told everything is grim and dystopian and people are going to be murdered for food. I miss the hopeful side of science fiction. Now things are very grim," MacFarlane says.

The Orville, which is coming this autumn, is a Star Trek homage created by and starring MacFarlane, 43, that has strong dramatic and comedic elements while telling stand-alone episodic adventures. The show's style is retro, with sets and props and costumes that often resemble a 1990s syndicated show.
