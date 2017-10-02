I Saved Jazz: Ryan Gosling

La La Land actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reunited during the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live for the formers monologue. Gosling said on the TV show that his role in the Oscar-winning film "saved jazz"."I haven't felt this excited since I saved jazz," Gosling said after walking out on stage, reports ew.com.In the film, Gosling was seen as a musician with eyes on bringing jazz back to prominence."Can I speak to you just for a second? What are you doing? You didn't save jazz. How many times have we talked about this? Because you didn't save jazz... We saved jazz," Stone said.Besides La La Land, Gosling and Stone have also appeared together in films like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad.