I Suck At Auditions: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has failed every audition in her life.The actress talked about her professional life during an episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2. The episode will go on air on Saturday on Zoom channel, read a statement."I suck at auditions. I failed every audition in my life. Seriously, I am a very 'ghatiyaaa' (bad) actor if you put a camera and a torchlight and tell me to act... I can't act like that... I have failed all auditions," Taapsee said.Taapsee has featured in films like Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, and is looking forward to Judwaa 2.She says she wasn't good at her work initially, but got better with time."I sucked at what I was doing that time, but the reaction that I got, in spite of being so bad, was so good and people loved me so much, so I said I think I need to do this much for all the love that I am getting in spite of not putting my 100 per cent at that time, not realising the gravity of this work. Then I started acting," she added.