I Suck At Auditions: Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu talks about her experience with auditions
(Photo: Taapsee Pannu at Amante's store launch event in Gurgaon/ PR Pundit)
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has failed every audition in her life.
The actress talked about her professional life during an episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2. The episode will go on air on Saturday on Zoom channel, read a statement.
"I suck at auditions. I failed every audition in my life. Seriously, I am a very 'ghatiyaaa' (bad) actor if you put a camera and a torchlight and tell me to act... I can't act like that... I have failed all auditions," Taapsee said.
Taapsee has featured in films like Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, and is looking forward to Judwaa 2.
She says she wasn't good at her work initially, but got better with time.
"I sucked at what I was doing that time, but the reaction that I got, in spite of being so bad, was so good and people loved me so much, so I said I think I need to do this much for all the love that I am getting in spite of not putting my 100 per cent at that time, not realising the gravity of this work. Then I started acting," she added.
The actress talked about her professional life during an episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2. The episode will go on air on Saturday on Zoom channel, read a statement.
"I suck at auditions. I failed every audition in my life. Seriously, I am a very 'ghatiyaaa' (bad) actor if you put a camera and a torchlight and tell me to act... I can't act like that... I have failed all auditions," Taapsee said.
Taapsee has featured in films like Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, and is looking forward to Judwaa 2.
She says she wasn't good at her work initially, but got better with time.
"I sucked at what I was doing that time, but the reaction that I got, in spite of being so bad, was so good and people loved me so much, so I said I think I need to do this much for all the love that I am getting in spite of not putting my 100 per cent at that time, not realising the gravity of this work. Then I started acting," she added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Anomaly Called Meraj Sheykh
- Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor Steal the Limelight at Judwaa 2 Screening
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore