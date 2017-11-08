GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Trust My Instincts And Don't Doubt Myself, Says Sonam Kapoor

The 32-year-old star, who hit the mark of 11 million followers on Twitter yesterday, interacted with her fans in a special Q & A session.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2017, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Trust My Instincts And Don't Doubt Myself, Says Sonam Kapoor
(Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor said she follows her gut and does not give any room to self-doubt.

The 32-year-old star, who hit the mark of 11 million followers on Twitter yesterday, interacted with her fans in a special Q & A session.










When one of the admirers asked Sonam, "What helps you make the right decision in difficult situations?", she replied, "Trusting my instincts and not doubting myself!" Another follower asked the Neerja actor what is the secret to her confidence to which she answered, "Just being yourself can be your biggest source of confidence!"

One of the fans asked, "Can you please convince Kareena to join Instagram?" And Sonam replied, saying, "Trust me it's on my to-do list!"

The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, which releases on May 18.

When a follower asked her, "If you're cast in a superhero movie, would you like to be the hero or the villain?" and Sonam answered, "I think villains also have great stories to tell!"

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES