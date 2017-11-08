I Trust My Instincts And Don't Doubt Myself, Says Sonam Kapoor

Your love & support has been tremendous all this while! Here’s to 11 million & counting! 🙌 Join me for Q & A session tomorrow 11 AM onwards! pic.twitter.com/uKqAo0RZZ3 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 6, 2017

I'm gonna go LIVE in the next 15 minutes. Ask me anything! #AMAwithSonam — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

Hey guys, catch me LIVE for the next one hour! So excited to do this! #AMAwithSonam pic.twitter.com/x9W5oerZeG — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

: Actor Sonam Kapoor said she follows her gut and does not give any room to self-doubt.The 32-year-old star, who hit the mark of 11 million followers on Twitter yesterday, interacted with her fans in a special Q & A session.When one of the admirers asked Sonam, "What helps you make the right decision in difficult situations?", she replied, "Trusting my instincts and not doubting myself!" Another follower asked the Neerja actor what is the secret to her confidence to which she answered, "Just being yourself can be your biggest source of confidence!"One of the fans asked, "Can you please convince Kareena to join Instagram?" And Sonam replied, saying, "Trust me it's on my to-do list!"The actor will next be seen sharing the screen with close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, which releases on May 18.When a follower asked her, "If you're cast in a superhero movie, would you like to be the hero or the villain?" and Sonam answered, "I think villains also have great stories to tell!"