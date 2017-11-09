GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
I Try Not to Think About the Pressure: Zendaya

I definitely try not to think about the pressure because you can choose to think of it as OMG, there's so much pressure to be this... or you can think of it as a gift, says Zendaya.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 1:49 PM IST
Image: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Actor-singer Zendaya says she avoids paying attention to being pressured as an artist.

The 21-year-old star says she believes one can always deal with expectations by treating them as a source of motivation.

"I definitely try not to think about the pressure because you can choose to think of it as 'OMG, there's so much pressure to be this...' or you can think of it as a gift.

"It's a motivation; it's something that makes you want to be better and work harder. I try to think of it that way. Of course, I'm only human, so sometimes I get stressed out," she tells FASHION Magazine.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor says her number one priority is to become a better human being at the end of the day.

"All of this is great, but all of this can go away. At the end of the day, you are stuck with you, and that's the person you are. So I would much rather work on who I am and be happy with the decisions I make..." she adds.

