GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

I Wake Up To a Better Looking SRK, Says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says her husband and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (SRK) is the most good looking guy, and she is glad that she got married to him.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2017, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Wake Up To a Better Looking SRK, Says Vidya Balan
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan says her husband and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (SRK) is the most good looking guy, and she is glad that she got married to him.

Vidya, who got married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, spoke about her personal life with actress Neha Dhupia for her chat show "No Filter Neha", read a statement.

When Neha asked her what's it like waking upto SRK every morning, Vidya said: "Let me specify, those who are desperately waiting for a controversy around my name because it's been a while... I wake up to a better-looking SRK. He is the most good looking guy on the planet Earth. I'm glad I signed up for it."

SRK is otherwise an acronym popular for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The Dirty Picture star also said that she likes to inhale the smell of "paint and turpentine" on a film set.

"Wherever I smell paint or turpentine, I ask for people to get me a little bit of it and I keep inhaling it. And people have told me it's an addiction and I'm like no it's not an addiction," she added.

On the film front, Vidya will next be seen in "Tumhari Sulu".

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES