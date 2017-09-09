I Wanted To Be a Filmmaker: Priyanka Chopra

: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who showcased her first northeastern film production Pahuna: The Little Visitors at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is overwhelmed by the response she has got for the movie and says this was the reason she wanted to be a filmmaker.Pahuna: The Little Visitors narrates the story of three Nepalese children separated from their parents and their journey back home.Priyanka on Friday shared a video on Instagram, where she and the film's director Paakhi A. Tyrewala, are seen on a podium along with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey.Captioning the short-video, Priyanka wrote: "Never be ok with hearing the word no...because there will always be someone who will say "yes." I'm very proud of my first time 'female' director Paakhi A. Tyrewala for having the courage to not give up when people didn't believe this film could bemade."She added: "Bravo for wanting to tell a beautiful story that may not be what people consider mainstream... but today had a world premiere on an international platform at TIFF, with an applause that resonated for a very long time."The actress, 35, said that this was the first time an audience watched the film outside of their offices at Purple Pebble Pictures. And told us how proud they were that a story like this was told."The Mary Komstar also thanked her mother Madhu Chopra, with whom she shares her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures.She added: "Thank you Cameron Bailey for the opportunity to share this small film and a big message with a world audience...one about children's rights, the refugee crisis, religious conversion and the effect of adult decisions on kids from the perspective of our protagonists, who are to young kids from a small village in Sikkim."My heart swells at the thought of people standing up and applauding our effort. This is the reason I wanted to be a filmmaker. Major feels."The first look of the film was released at the Cannes Film Festival this year.