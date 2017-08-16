I'd Like To Call Back Anyone Who Makes My Show Rock: Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan

In an interaction with CNN News18, Karan Johar lists out the most entertaining episodes of his chat show Koffee With Karan.While the ones with Rakhi Sawant, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika top his list, Karan also admits that he was scared to interview Salman when he appeared on the show for the first time.He also reveals that he's rarely been bored and challenged and somehow the guests have always got their A-game on the table.When asked if there are any guests he wouldn't call back on his show, Johar replied, "I know what you want to hear but that's not true. I'm never afraid of calling somebody who's given me great content in my show. I'm like very selfish about it, if it's going to make the show great, I'll call them back again no matter what they think or say to me.""If the show works, that's my job. As a talk show host, I've to make the show work. It's not about me, it's about them. If they come across shining, my show is done," he adds.He further explains that the show is about his guests and not him. "If you notice, I actually talk much lesser than many talk show hosts because it's not about my opinion, it's about them. So I'd like to call anyone who makes my show rock. Whether it's sensational, controversial or supremely out there, it doesn't matter to me as long as the show works.""The ones I don't call are the ones who're really boring and I don't want to call them," he adds.