If Badrinath Ki Dulhania Gets Love, We Shall Make a Third Part: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has said he will make a third installment in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Dulhania series if its second part receives well at the box office.

Varun and Alia's romantic drama Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, produced by Johar, was released in 2014. The trio is now back with its second part called Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Talking to reporters at the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Karan said, "We do plan to make a third part in the Dulhania series. The first one got lot of love from audience and if the second one also gets that much love we shall make third part. The team will remain the same."

However, the film's director Shashank Khaitan has clarified that there is no such story in place yet. "We don't have a script in place for the third part. If the second one does well, then only we will make the third one," Shashank said.

The film, which marks third collaboration between Alia and Varun, is set to release on March 10.