If You Are on Social Media, You Should Be Prepared for Abuse: Amitabh Bachchan

IANS

Updated: March 2, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
If You Are on Social Media, You Should Be Prepared for Abuse: Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff during the trailer launch event of Sarkar 3. Photo via Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an active blogger and uses different social networking platforms to connect with his fans, said that he is often trolled on this media and he is used to it.

"If you are on social media, you should be prepared for abuse," he said at the trailer launch of Sarkar 3 on Wednesday, in response to a query if expressing oneself on social media platforms is a challenge nowadays.

"And I enjoy it," he quipped.

However, the megastar declined to comment on the controversy over Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

"What I feel about the situation is completely my personal opinion. But if I disclose, it will become public," he said.

At the professional front, the 73-year-old actor will be seen reprising the role of Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to release on April 7.

First Published: March 2, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
