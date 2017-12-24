If You Can't Donate Money, Donate Compassion: Priyanka Chopra
At a Unicef event, the Bollywood and Hollywood star said though there is nothing wrong with becoming a homemaker, young girls must be given their rights and be allowed to choose their career path.
"I am just an instrument of change. I am neither government nor am I Unicef. But I have a voice, I have a platform which you people have given me... Some change will be done I am sure when so many of you who are here will write about it," Priyanka said.
An enlightening discussion with Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Representative, UNICEF India, and Avantika and Simran, two amazing and bright adolescent girls who have been doing some amazing things. Simran fought for her right to an education amidst much adversity from her family. This spirited child ensured that she continued her education. We discussed giving voices, platforms and equal opportunities to all adolescents. To give them a chance to express what they want to do and to demand their basic rights like education. I left the conversation further encouraged and determined to continue the work that we are doing with @unicefindia! #ForEveryChild #EndChildMarriage And I would like to specially mention our partners in the media, who were such an engaging audience. I am sure they will highlight these issues meaningfully.
The international star said she was privileged in her upbringing, with her parents being educated enough to allow her to carry on with her desires, but not everyone shares a similar destiny, and society must give the young girls their say and allow them education.
"Some people say 'what change I can make alone', some say 'we ourselves don't have enough to eat, how can we contribute to this cause'... To them I would say, if you can't donate money, then donate your compassion," she said.
Emphasising on the role of girls in a household, Priyanka remarked on the "increasing number of old age homes", which, she said "might not happen if there are more daughters in the society".
Had a very positive, inspiring discussion at the Ministry of Women and Child Development with Secretary Shri Shrivastav and Joint Secretary Mr. Moses with my @unicefindia team. There is such amazing work being done around the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao campaign... and it's heartening to know that there are many more tangible initiatives being planned for this programme to be scaled up. This is the need of the hour...such programmes will bring the change and I pledge to support such initiatives in every way that I can.
"The sex ratio in some states, I got to know about, is so low, which is so dangerous."
The actor also praised government initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' -- the Central government's flagship scheme -- and said if everyone lends his and her support such a movement can become very big.
"It's our house and it is our responsibility to clean it. We have nothing to learn from anyone. We are such a logical people. We run the tech for the entire world. We can change our society on our own," the "Quantico" star said when asked by a reporter if she has any changes to suggest for India, something she noticed abroad.
"Adolescents today face a unique set of challenges. Giving them the tools to improve their lives will help create a generations of economically-independent citizens who will actively contribute to their communities. Investment in adolescents can lift millions out of poverty by creating a constructive and skilled workforce," she said.