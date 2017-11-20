IFFI 2017 LIVE: SRK Inaugurates The Festival; Beyond The Clouds to Open
News18.com | November 20, 2017, 6:27 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is inaugurating the 48th International film festival of India at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Over the next nine days the festival will screen 200 films besides paying homage to the greats who passed this year - actors Om Puri, Vinod Khanna, Tom Alter, Reema Lago and directors Abdul Majid, Kundan Shah and Dasari Narayana Rao.
The opening films is Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, which has Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.
Read all the updates here:
Nov 20, 2017 6:27 pm (IST)
"Everybody needs to understand that CBFC has to take a neutral decision. This situation has not been created by CBFC that people are protesting on streets. The board has nothing to do with it.", says Prasoon Joshi on the ongoing Padmavati Row which has stirred the industry, threatening freedom of speech and expression.
The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India will have three Indian films vying for the coveted Golden Peacock. Total 15 films from across the globe will compete for the award, including Indian projects - "Kachcha Limbu" (Marathi), "Take Off" (Malayalam) and "Village Rockstars" (Assamese).
Nov 20, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)
The entire cast of Beyond the Clouds in on stage. Directed and written by Majid Majidi, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film...
Like the previous year, this time also the festival will celebrate the journey and contribution of women to Indian Cinema with a special show ‘Drums of India’, showcasing the country’s unique feature of cultural diversity. This year the country of focus at IFFI is Canada. It will be celebrated with a grand red carpet opening amidst the presence of noted Canadian film personalities.
The festival will be presenting 195 films from over 82 countries of which there will be 10 World Premieres, 10 Asian and international premieres and over 64 Indian premieres as part of the official program.
Nov 20, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)
This year the festival will see some of the finest actors, filmmakers, writers, and producers take center stage. As previously announced, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the festival, while, Salman Khan will grace the closing ceremony.
Sanal, upset with the sequence of events over the past a few days, said he had been forced to run around the court and interact with the media, telling them what was latest regarding rejection of his film.
Nov 20, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
This year the event has not been away from controversy. Two indie films, S Durga and Nude, were left out of the final list of the festival which led to the resignation of the fest's jury member Sujoy Ghosh and Apoorva Asrani. An alleged involvement of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is said to be the reason for the dispute.
Nov 20, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
The 48th edition of International Film Festival of India begins in Goa today. The annual event will showcase the best of recent International cinema, along with special sections such as Retrospectives, BRICS Award-Winning films, Homages and an Indian Panorama Section featuring the best of Indian Cinema produced in the past year, with the aim of providing a platform for young creative minds to interact, view and learn.