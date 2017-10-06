IFFI 2017: Things You Should Know About 48th Edition of the Film Festival

Like every year, this time also International Film Festival of India is all set to enthrall the audience with its impressing line-up of films. The festival will be centred around the theme - “Celebrating the Future of Cinema”.The 48th edition of the festival, to be held in the beach state of Goa from November 20-28, 2017, is being led by a Steering Committee comprising of noted entertainment industry personalities.National award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua is heading the new 13-member steering committee. Other members are new CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Nagesh Kukunoor, Shoojit Sircar, Shaji N Karun, Anand Gandhi, Piyush Pandey, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, MerenImchen, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Bharat Bala and Director, NFDC.The annual event will showcase the best of recent International cinema, along with special sections such as Retrospectives, BRICS Award-Winning films, Homages and an Indian Panorama Section featuring the best of Indian Cinema produced in the past year, with the aim of providing a platform for young creative minds to interact, view and learn.In order to enhance the involvement of the Indian film industry, a 40-member Film Preview Committee has been set up comprising of industry professionals from across the country. The committee, which is being headed by director Vivek Agnihotri, is responsible for shortlisting the films for the festival and will also recommend movies for the competition section.The other members include Nitesh Tiwari, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Bhaskar Hazarika, actors Gautami Tadimalla, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Pallavi Joshi, noted critics and writers Khalid Mohammed, Saibal Chatterjee and Bhawana Somaaya, among numerous others.There will also be a host of master classes by eminent film practitioners and panel discussions featuring a diverse range of distinguished personalities discussing topics of interest for film enthusiasts.