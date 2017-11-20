IFFI 2017: Three Indian Films to Compete for Golden Peacock

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India will have three Indian films vying for the coveted Golden Peacock. Total 15 films from across the globe will compete for the award, including Indian projects - Kachcha Limbu (Marathi), Take OffVillage Rockstars (Assamese). Kachcha Limbu, directed by Prasad Oak, is the story of a couple who struggles when their 15-year-old mentally challenged son starts having sexual desires."Take Off" is a thriller drama, based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in the city of Tikrit, Iraq, in 2014. The film is the directorial debut of editor Mahesh Narayan. "Village Rockstars", directed by Rima Das, is the story of a village girl who dreams to start her own rock band.Other than these three, films featured in the section are - "Ana, mon amour" (Romania-Germany-France), "BPM" (France), "Angels Wear White" (China), "Racer and the Jailbird" (Belgium-Netherlands-France), "Dark Skull" (Bolivia-Qatar), "Freedom" (Germany-Slovakia), "The Great Buddha +" (Taiwan), "Blank 13" (Japan), "Marionette" (South Korea), "Still Night Still Light" (Canada-China-Mexico), "Shuttle Life" (Malaysia) and "A Man of Integrity" (Iran).IFFI, founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. It will be held from the November 20- 28 in Goa.