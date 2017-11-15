GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan To be Honoured With Personality of the Year Award

The 75-year-old actor has starred in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the personality of the year award at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Information and Broadcasting Ministry sources said today.

The 75-year-old actor has starred in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. He has won four national awards for best actor and 15 Filmfare Awards.

The award will be given to him during IFFI which will be held from November 20-November 28.

IFFI founded in 1952, is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia.
