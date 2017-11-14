GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IFFI Jury Head Sujoy Ghosh Resigns After S Durga, Nude Dropped from Festival: Report

On November 9, the I&B Ministry released the final list of 26 feature and 16 non-feature films for the Indian Panorama section of IFFI, which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
Days after Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam movie S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude were reportedly pulled out from the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry without consulting the 13-member jury, the panel’s head Sujoy Ghosh has resigned from the post. Ghosh, who has directed films such as Kahaani, Ahalya and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, confirmed the news of his resignation to The Indian Express but refused to divulge any details.

On November 9, the I&;B Ministry released the final list of 26 feature and 16 non-feature films for the Indian Panorama section of IFFI, which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. Soon after the announcement, Apurva Asrani, one of the jury members, took to Twitter to share: “Sexy Durga & Nude are among the best of contemporary cinema. They both present a powerful and empathetic portrait of women of today’s India. (sic)”




Apparently, Nude and S Durga were recommended by the jury for Indian Panorama section.

While, Ravi’s directorial deals with the struggle of a woman as she survives in a city like Mumbai as a nude model, Sasidharan’s film depicts the intimidating environment a woman has to traverse when she steps out of her comfort zone.

Shocked by the decision, Ravi had earlier told News18.com, “I thought it was selected. But then when I read the newspaper in the morning I was very disappointed. Because I personally feel that once the jury decides something that’s their ultimate decision. After that if the ministry revisits it that’s fine but it has to at least inform the jury.”

Sasidharan, on the other hand, said that he clearly anticipated this was going to happen. “They had a problem with my film’s title so I changed it to S Durga. The controversy should have ended there. Why are they dragging it now? Basically, they have a problem with my film’s content,” he told News18.com.

Here is the final list of films by I&B ministry:





