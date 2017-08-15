IFFM 2017: Aishwarya Hoists National Flag, Calls the Experience Overwhelming

Often referred to as the ‘most beautiful woman’ in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be the most influential and inspiring personality of Indian cinema. Whether it was her big win at the 1994 Miss World pageant or her ventures – both domestic and overseas - that add immense credibility to her stature, she has indeed been the personality every girl would want to look up to to achieve global acclaim.The star became the first woman to hoist the Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as a part of their commemoration of 70th year of India's Independence. The actress, who was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was clearly overwhelmed as she spoke to CNN News18’s Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand about her experience.“I was so overwhelmed when they had extended the invitation. I had received the invite so many times in the past. But over the years I was unable to make it because of scheduling, pregnancy, Aaradhya (she was a baby then). It is a long journey – but a journey so worth taking because people here are just so warm.”While recalling her last visit to Melbourne – which happened back in 2006 during the Commonwealth Games, Aishwarya explained just why she also wanted to return to the beautiful place.“My last memory of Melbourne is quite a milestone for me because I got to perform at Commonwealth Games ceremony. I remember I had high fever and Shiamak Davar was like ‘Don’t worry we will make it happen’. And it was such a beautiful overwhelming experience. I knew I had to come back to Melbourne some time in life.”Aishwarya - who was felicitated with Excellence in Global Cinema Award at Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2017 - also explained how special she felt singing the National Anthem.