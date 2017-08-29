Ihana Dhillon Joins Hate Story 4

Thinking: the talking of the soul by itself. #thinkingmode #decisions #lifelessons #shadesoflife #unpredictable #future A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger, will make her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4."I'm part of Hate Story 4. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of sceptical so, I said 'no' as I didn't want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I sat through the entire film narration," Ihana said in a statement."After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said 'yes'."The film's shooting is expected to begin from September.Talking about her role, she said: "My role is performance-oriented where acting is given more preference than just looks. Also, I couldn't ask for more as Hate Story (erotic thriller) itself is a very hit franchise and it's a T-Series production with Vishal Pandya as the director. So I'm really looking forward to this film