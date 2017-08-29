Ihana Dhillon Joins Hate Story 4
Punjabi Film Actress Ihana Dhillon has signed up for Hate Story 4.
Image: Ihana/Official Instagram
Mumbai Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger, will make her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4.
"I'm part of Hate Story 4. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of sceptical so, I said 'no' as I didn't want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I sat through the entire film narration," Ihana said in a statement.
"After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said 'yes'."
The film's shooting is expected to begin from September.
Talking about her role, she said: "My role is performance-oriented where acting is given more preference than just looks. Also, I couldn't ask for more as Hate Story (erotic thriller) itself is a very hit franchise and it's a T-Series production with Vishal Pandya as the director. So I'm really looking forward to this film
"I'm part of Hate Story 4. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of sceptical so, I said 'no' as I didn't want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I sat through the entire film narration," Ihana said in a statement.
"After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said 'yes'."
The film's shooting is expected to begin from September.
Talking about her role, she said: "My role is performance-oriented where acting is given more preference than just looks. Also, I couldn't ask for more as Hate Story (erotic thriller) itself is a very hit franchise and it's a T-Series production with Vishal Pandya as the director. So I'm really looking forward to this film
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors
- Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun
- SRK to Sonam Kapoor: Know Your Favourite Stars' Educational Qualification
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother