Did Ileana D'Cruz Just Confirm Marriage To Longtime Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone With This Picture?

Unlike her contemporaries, Ileana D'Cruz has never shied away from talking about her personal life. In fact, the actor has often been seen sharing pictures with her longtime Australian boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on her social media accounts. Kneebone is a photographer by profession.However, the latest post of the Baadshaho star on her Instagram profile has got everyone curious. Yes, you read it right! The actor, for the first time, referred her beau Andrew as ‘hubby’.In the cryptic post, Ileana shared a blurry photo of herself in a red gown with a Christmas tree and captioned it: “My favourite time of the year #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family Photo by hubby @ andrewkneebonephotography (sic).”Soon after she posted the picture, her fans started congratulating the actor for her new innings.In an interview with HT, Ileana had earlier said, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”