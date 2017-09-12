Ileana D'Cruz Explains How Avoiding The News Makes Her Happier

Last month turned out to be a vibrant phase in the history of India, courtesy multiple landmark judgments that were delivered. For the unversed, on August 22, the Supreme Court called the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional with 3-2 majority. It also mentioned that it violates the fundamental rights of Muslim women as it irreversibly ends marriage sans any chance of reconciliation.On August 24, the Supreme Court of India, passed another landmark ruling on the issue of privacy, wherein it stated that the right to privacy will be seen as a fundamental right. And on August 25, CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh – guilty of to two 10-year-prison term which will run uninterruptedly.While, the three historic landmark verdicts made by the Indian courts re-ignited our faith in Indian judiciary, actress Ileana D’cruz too hailed it, but not without mentioning there’s a lot that still needs to be accomplished.“I did see the verdict and I think it was actually good. I wasn’t expecting it so it came as a pleasant surprise. But I feel we have a very long way to go. I mean there is so much more that needs to be done.”While recalling what Baadshaho co-star Ajay Devgn said in one of his recent interviews, she feels it is important for us to do everything that’s required to change the mindset. The reason? Developing the right mindset is the right way to learn something new.“I remember Ajay said this is one of his interviews that it is wrong to blame the government. It is important to blame the mindset. The mindset of people in general needs to be changed. Once that happens, everything will fall into place. It is a tricky thing to do and will take time. Since we are heading in the right direction, I hope we get there.”Since Ileana feel news is bad for her health, she makes it a conscious decision to stop consuming it.“Honestly speaking, I prefer not to watch news because it is depressing. I know it is a stupid, cowardly thing to do, but I really get affected by it. I’m a fairly sensitive person. That’s the way I deal with it. That’s my coping mechanism. I turn a blind eye to it. It is like believing in the idiom ‘ignorance is bliss’.”