Ileana D'Cruz Lashes Out At Fan For Misbehaving With Her

It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.(1/2) — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.(2/2) — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 20, 2017

Enjoying a huge fan base can often put celebrities in a predicament. And if the spurt in the number of cases wherein male fans have misbehaved with actresses are anything to go by, these so-called ‘biggest fans’ can turn out to be as much a curse as a blessing.Actress Ileana D'Cruz had a torrid time recently when a male fan misbehaved with her. A harried Ileana was quick to take to Twitter to slam him.In a series of tweets, the feisty Ileana explained that she is a public figure and not public property. The actress showed no qualms in putting the immoral rude fan in place. "It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life. But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day," she tweeted.Last seen in Mubarakan, Ileana would now feature is Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, and will hit the screens on September 1.